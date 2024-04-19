Albert Vete released from Castleford Tigers contract

ALBERT VETE has been released from his Castleford Tigers contract, League Express can exclusively reveal.

The hulking forward has made just ten appearances for the West Yorkshire club over a period of 18 months and spent the back end of the 2023 season on loan at Doncaster, where he helped Richard Horne’s side earn promotion to the Championship.

However, the 31-year-old’s time at Castleford has been less than successful, with Vete struggling for game time, fitness and form since making the move from Super League rivals Hull KR ahead of the 2023 season.

The ex-Melbourne Storm prop had been continuously linked with a move away during pre-season, but decided to commit to his two-year deal in a bid to find form for the Tigers.

That hasn’t been forthcoming with Vete and the Tigers coming to an agreement today to see the 31-year-old released from the remainder of his contract, League Express can reveal.

That release sees a quota spot become freed up for head coach Craig Lingard, who has been desperate for bodies with the Tigers’ injury list well over double figures as things stand.

Names such as former Hull FC man Tex Hoy and Leigh Leopards forward Ben Nakubuwai have been bandied about, but Castleford are not in need of a fullback whilst the latter was confirmed to be staying at the Leigh Sports Village by head coach Adrian Lam – at least for the time being.

“The interest has come through the media. He has been playing every single week so we have had to hold on to Ben. I’m not sure where that has come from,” Lam said during his pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

“Ben needs to play more minutes, whether that’s here with us or going out on loan. That’s a decision we will make down the line but he won’t be leaving now that’s for sure.

“Ben is injured this week, so that puts him behind the eight ball a little bit. I’m in constant conversation with all players about their game time.”

Nakubuwai has played all eight of Leigh’s fixtures this year, with all those appearances coming off the bench.

The Tigers have added Hull KR winger Louis Senior on a two-week loan deal, but Lingard is keen for more bodies to come through the doors at The Jungle.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.