SALFORD RED DEVILS halfback Brodie Croft will not be joining Super League rivals Leigh Leopards.

The shock speculation that Croft could be making the move to their wealthy Lancashire rivals was released by Sky Sports pundit Jenna Brooks on Friday night, where she posted on X: “Hearing Brodie Croft to Leigh”.

It’s fair to say that the majority of the rugby league fraternity were shocked by such speculation with Salford fans making their feelings known on X.

However, League Express can reveal that Croft will not be making the move to the Leopards after contacting the halfback’s agent, Chris Orr, who has categorically denied the speculation.

If so, it would be major news for Red Devils’ fans who are still holding hope that Croft will continue the club’s push towards the play-offs once more in 2024.

That being said, the halfback’s future has still been thrown into question following speculation during 2023 that both Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons had tried to woo Croft to the NRL.

Meanwhile, Leigh are widely expected to swoop for Dolphins halfback Anthony Milford, who has found opportunities in the NRL hard to come by in recent years.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.