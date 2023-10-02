Castleford Tigers coaching situation after Danny Ward rejects with another candidate putting hat in ring for Super League job

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are in an unusual position following the end of the 2023 Super League season.

After employing three head coaches during the year – with Lee Radford leaving, Andy Last getting sacked and Danny Ward being appointed for six games – a deal for 2024 and beyond has yet to be done.

Ward was the favourite for the job when he took the reins back in August and he led the Tigers to a vitally important 28-12 win over local rivals Wakefield Trinity.

However, a succession of terrible results including a 66-10 hammering by Warrington Wolves and then a 46-0 thrashing by Leeds Rhinos has shrouded doubt over who the new long-term coach at The Jungle will be, with Rugby League Live revealing that the ex-London Broncos boss has turned down the chance to become full-time head coach of the Tigers.

That being said, League Express can reveal that current assistant Dane Dorahy has thrown his hat into the ring to become the new head coach after his short six-week spell as Ward’s number two.

Dorahy told League Express: “I think together with Craig Lingard and Scotty Murrell, we have created an outstanding environment for the boys to be at their best, with some subtle changes with the attack and defence, to ensure all the players were on board to get the wins we needed.

“Whoever takes the role on, it will be a huge job of ensuring the squad can mix it and match with other Super League teams. The correct systems, structures and processes will be key, to ensure the team continues to develop.”

