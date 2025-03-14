Salford Red Devils overcome major scare from Bradford Bulls

SALFORD RED DEVILS 26 BRADFORD BULLS 16

KEITH McGHIE, Salford Community Stadium, Sunday

BRAVE Bradford forced troubled Salford to come from behind twice before a late flurry of points relieved some of the Red Devils’ misery of recent weeks.

The Bulls led by four points going into the final quarter before tries from Jayden Nikorima and Ethan Ryan, plus three Kai Morgan goals, helped Paul Rowley’s side into the quarter-final draw.

The conquerors of Castleford in round three were bidding to become the first lower-league side to knock out two top-flight clubs in the same season’s Challenge Cup since York dismissed Slalom Lager Championship Wakefield and Castleford en route to the semi-finals in 1983-84.

But too many errors, a heavily adverse penalty count and conceding a glut of six-agains ultimately broke the back of the second tier part-timers, who must now concentrate their Wembley hopes on the 1895 Cup.

Salford were still unable to field a full squad due to ongoing financial restrictions and were further hit by star halfback Marc Sneyd’s midweek departure to fellow Super League side Warrington.

Able to name the bare 17 players, then handicapped by the loss of Joe Bullock before kick-off, Nikorima and Ryan bolstered the group which went down at Castleford the week beforehand.

The Bulls, beaten for the first time this year at Toulouse six days previously, handed a debut to on-loan Castleford fullback Luke Hooley, who slotted in perfectly for injured Tom Holmes, while restoring Kieran Gill to the centres in place of Jorge Taufua.

Salford inflicted plenty of early pressure with quick hands to the left enabling Esan Marsters to squeeze over near the left-hand corner to score only his side’s fourth try of the season.

Ryan Brierley, kicking for the absent Sneyd, struck the upright with his conversion attempt but the home team continued to press for much of the opening quarter.

However, when Hooley made a magnificent break from his own 20, Brierley caught him just short of the posts but held on too long while his defence regrouped and was duly shown a yellow card.

A Chris Atkin stab behind the defence saw Waqa Blake baulk his man off the ball and Kai Morgan had the easiest task of slotting a penalty.

The kick-off saw the ball go dead, enabling the Bulls to go on the offence for the first time – with winger Guy Armitage capitalising on the extra man and an overlap to cross by the flag for his second try of the campaign.

Just a couple of minutes later, as Brierley returned to the field, a high James Meadows kick was touched back by Jayden Okunbor for Zac Fulton to claim and reach out to put the Yorkshire side ahead.

Hooley this time added the two points and the healthy Bulls contingent in the crowd were able to find their full voices.

The Championship side’s intent was clear when Deon Cross was hauled back across his own line after a kick for a second Red Devils’ drop-out.

But the Bulls were forced to withstand four successive sets on their line as half-time approached and, after Meadows was sin-binned for holding down, the Reds saw an Atkin try ruled out for obstruction seconds before the hooter.

Shortly after the restart Brierley brilliantly stepped his way through the twelve-man Bulls defence to score in front of his own somewhat relieved supporters and Morgan’s conversion regained Salford’s lead.

But, after an Okunbor break, Gill was set free down the other wing by Jordan Lilley to race 40 metres as the pendulum swung again as Hooley’s goal made it 16-12 to the visitors.

Salford saw another touchdown ruled out on the hour before Nikorima strode clean through and Morgan’s conversion, in off the post, edged Rowley’s men ahead again.

Chris Hill had the ball stolen as he charged through, allowing Morgan to double the lead to four, then former Bradford favourite Ryan sealed Salford’s progression when chasing Brierley’s well-placed kick to the corner.

GAMESTAR: Despite his sin-binning, Ryan Brierley’s class and controlled kicking ultimately shone through.

GAMEBREAKER: Bradford were in it until Ethan Ryan’s late try.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Ryan Brierley mesmerisingly stepped around two Bulls defenders to regain Salford’s lead just after the break.

MATCHFACTS

RED DEVILS

1 Ryan Brierley

2 Ethan Ryan

17 Esan Marsters

23 Chris Hankinson

5 Deon Cross

6 Jayden Nikorima

14 Chris Atkin

10 Chris Hill

27 Kai Morgan

18 Jack Ormondroyd

15 Shane Wright

12 Kallum Watkins

24 Harvey Wilson

Subs

20 Joe Bullock (not used)

19 Justin Sangaré

30 Tiaki Chan

42 Charlie McCurrie

Tries: Marsters (6), Brierley (44), Nikorima (63), Ryan (74)

Goals: Brierley 0/1, Morgan 5/5

Sin bin: Brierley (20) – holding down

BULLS

26 Luke Hooley

37 Jayden Okunbor

3 Waqa Blake

4 Kieran Gill

5 Guy Armitage

6 James Meadows

7 Joe Keyes

8 Michael Lawrence

14 Mitch Souter

17 Franklin Pele

11 Zac Fulton

12 Matty Gee

13 James Donaldson

Subs (all used)

9 Jordan Lilley

16 Nathan Mason

20 Ronan Michael

25 Bayley Liu

18th man (not used)

15 Logan Bayliss

Also in 21-man squad

18 Sam Hallas

23 Jorge Taufua

31 Sam Ackroyd

Tries: Armitage (28), Fulton (31), Gill (53)

Goals: Hooley 2/3

Sin bin: Meadows (39) – holding down

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 6-0, 6-4, 6-10; 12-10, 12-16, 18-16, 20-16, 26-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Red Devils: Ryan Brierley; Bulls: Jayden Okunbor

Penalty count: 9-3

Half-time: 6-10

Referee: Jack Smith