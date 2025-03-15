Widnes Vikings vow to take fight to friends and rivals Warrington Wolves in ‘dream’ Challenge Cup tie

WIDNES and Warrington are more friends than rivals nowadays – but that will change this week.

The Cheshire clubs will contest their first competitive derby in seven years on Saturday at the Vikings’ DCBL Stadium and supporters of both sides have shown a keen interest in the Challenge Cup fourth-round clash.

Widnes are hoping for their biggest crowd since relegation from Super League in 2018, which would mean surpassing the 5,866 who saw a league game with Leigh the following season.

The tie will temporarily break a truce in recent years which has seen the sides establish a close relationship, including through a dual-registration partnership.

Vikings boss Allan Coleman said: “Sam (Burgess, Warrington coach) and his coaching staff have been brilliant with the development of the younger players that we tend to get.

“They are coached by great coaches and led well by Gary (Chambers, Warrington director of rugby) who is a massive help to myself and always there for a chat when I need him.

“He pushes as many players to us as he can when they’re not playing and sees it as a really good partnership.

“I’ve no doubt he’ll be eyeing some of our players in a few months, but that’s the way it works!

“Without them, these last few weeks with our injuries we’d really have struggled, so I can’t thank them enough and long may it continue.”

Widnes versus Warrington is perhaps the pick of the last-16 ties, despite not being selected for any TV coverage.

“It’s a dream come true for us really. It’s a local derby and we’ve not played each other since Super League,” added Coleman.

“We’re dual-reg partners, we have a really good relationship with them, but off the field the fans are rivals. It’s got everything you need for a great occasion.

“Hopefully we can put across what we feel we are now, which is a top-end Championship club. People get to see that on the big stage.

“We’ll treat it as like a final, because we’re never going to win the Challenge Cup – we’re not fools – but while we’re in it we’ll make ourselves known.

“They (Warrington) are a great side on paper, but it’s cup rugby and I feel we’re a top team. I think my players will probably play their best game because the pressure is off and they’ll play with some freedom.

“I just feel if we can start well against them, the pressure is on them then, and we all know when players are playing under pressure mistakes can happen and things can change.

“I’m really looking forward to it, just to see where we’re at – that’ll be really interesting for me, to see our squad against some of the best players in the world.”

Widnes are one of five Championship clubs remaining in the Challenge Cup.

Bradford knocked out top-flight Castleford in the previous round and travel to crisis club Salford.

Oldham, Featherstone and Batley go to Hull KR, Catalans and Leigh respectively looking to cause an upset.