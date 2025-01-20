Salford Red Devils pull out of Keighley Cougars friendly

SALFORD RED DEVILS have pulled out of their friendly against Keighley Cougars – originally scheduled for Sunday 26 January.

With Salford’s ongoing financial issues, Keighley had offered to pay the Red Devils’ transport costs with the help of their travel partners.

However, the Red Devils have decided not to make the trip to Cougar Park this weekend, with the Cougars confirming the news on social media.

Keighley said: “Unfortunately Salford Red Devils have had to pull out of the game scheduled for 26th January due to a number of injuries in their squad and clustered first team fixtures.

“We will shortly be able to announce an opponent to visit Cougar Park on 25th January – keep your eyes peeled!”