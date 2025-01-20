Super League clubs put on alert as NRL club rejects deal for forward

SUPER LEAGUE-LINKED forward Matt Lodge will not be joining St George Illawarra Dragons on a train-and-trial contract, head coach Shane Flanagan has said.

Lodge was heavily linked with a move to the Dragons last week, with the Sydney Morning Herald revealing that the former Manly Sea Eagles prop would not be guaranteed of a deal at the end of the trial.

However, Flanagan has now poured cold water over the deal.

“I haven’t seen anything because the story’s not true,” Flanagan told Sky Sports Radio.

“He hasn’t signed a train-and-trial contract and he’s highly unlikely to. We’ve spoken to Matt and that’s one of these things that has gone off a little bit early.

“We’ll just move on and I’m looking for another middle … he was suggested as one.”

Lodge had previously insisted that he would remain in the NRL in 2025 after being released by Manly, saying:

“I will definitely be playing in the NRL next year,” the 29-year-old previously told CODE Sports.

“It’s good to know I will have my future sorted.

“I had a tough start to the year but when I got healthy, I finished the year well with Manly.

“If I didn’t know I had plenty left in the tank, I wouldn’t be playing on, but I’m excited about the years ahead and I will be ready to go next year.”