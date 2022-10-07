Salford Red Devils re-sign Leigh Centurions promotion star

Salford Red Devils have announced the return of Adam Sidlow to the club from Leigh Centurions.

The prop, who has signed a two-year contract, previously played for Salford between 2008 and 2012, making 82 appearances.

Last season Sidlow, who has also played for Widnes Vikings, Workington Town, Bradford Bulls and Toronto Wolfpack, was co-captain at Leigh as they secured an immediate return to Super League.

“I feel humbled and privileged to be brought into the squad and can’t wait to get in with all the players and start the hard work it takes to be a Super League player again,” said Sidlow, 34.

Salford head coach Paul Rowley added: “I’m really pleased to welcome Adam to the team. He’s an experienced player and a fantastic professional to further enhance the standards being set by the boys.”