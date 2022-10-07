Halifax Panthers announce takeover by consortium

Halifax Panthers have announced a takeover of the club by a consortium of five local businessmen.

Dave Grayson, the former Panthers managing director who left the club in the summer of 2021, is part of the takeover alongside Mark Bannister, Craig Wright, Ian Uttley and Richard Durgan.

The change of ownership is effective immediately, subject to RFL approval.

Outgoing director Ian Croad said: “This is a significant moment in the history of our great club. I have every confidence in the new company and the key being investment.

“The new IMG proposal rewards investment, so the timing of this is perfect. Exciting times ahead and a great time to be a Panther fan.”

The new owners said: “As a new exciting chapter begins in the club’s history and as new custodians of the club, we are unanimous in our belief that it is an honour and a privilege that we are here to direct the club forward for the true owners of the club – its fans.

“Eventually we in turn will hand on the reins, hopefully of a hugely successful Panthers, both on and off the field, in the future.”

The club, which has now been in the Championship for 19 years, are set to celebrate their 150th anniversary next year.

Last season, Simon Grix’s side finished third in the Championship before losing in the first stage of the play-offs.