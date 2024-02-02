Salford Red Devils reveal 2024 Super League squad numbers with just 24 players

SALFORD RED DEVILS have announced their 2024 Super League squad numbers with just 24 players included in Paul Rowley’s side.

New signing Nene Macdonald has taken the number three shirt, with captain Kallum Watkins taking number 12 after making the successful shift to the back-row from centre.

Fellow new recruit Cade Cust has taken the vacant six shirt, whilst Ethan Ryan has been given two which has been left vacant by the departure of Ken Sio.

Other notable squad numbers include Deon Cross’ promotion to five following the exit of Joe Burgess, with Joe Shorrocks handed 16 and Chris Hankinson, 23.

Brad Singleton has been given number eight with young hooker Amir Bourouh given the responsibility of number nine following Andy Ackers’ exit to Leeds Rhinos.

The 24-man squad in full:

1 Ryan Brierley

2 Ethan Ryan

3 Nene Macdonald

4 Tim Lafai

5 Deon Cross

6 Cade Cust

7 Marc Sneyd

8 Brad Singleton

9 Amir Bourouh

10 King Vuniyayawa

11 Sam Stone

12 Kallum Watkins

13 Oliver Partington

14 Chris Atkin

15 Shane Wright

16 Joe Shorrocks

17 Jack Ormondroyd

18 Ben Hellewell

19 Adam Sidlow

20 Andrew Dixon

21 Matty Foster

22 Kai Morgan

23 Chris Hankinson

24 Joe Mellor

