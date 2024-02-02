Salford Red Devils reveal 2024 Super League squad numbers with just 24 players

SALFORD RED DEVILS have announced their 2024 Super League squad numbers with just 24 players included in Paul Rowley’s side.
New signing Nene Macdonald has taken the number three shirt, with captain Kallum Watkins taking number 12 after making the successful shift to the back-row from centre.
Fellow new recruit Cade Cust has taken the vacant six shirt, whilst Ethan Ryan has been given two which has been left vacant by the departure of Ken Sio.
Other notable squad numbers include Deon Cross’ promotion to five following the exit of Joe Burgess, with Joe Shorrocks handed 16 and Chris Hankinson, 23.
Brad Singleton has been given number eight with young hooker Amir Bourouh given the responsibility of number nine following Andy Ackers’ exit to Leeds Rhinos.
The 24-man squad in full:
1 Ryan Brierley
2 Ethan Ryan
3 Nene Macdonald
4 Tim Lafai
5 Deon Cross
6 Cade Cust
7 Marc Sneyd
8 Brad Singleton
9 Amir Bourouh
10 King Vuniyayawa
11 Sam Stone
12 Kallum Watkins
13 Oliver Partington
14 Chris Atkin
15 Shane Wright
16 Joe Shorrocks
17 Jack Ormondroyd
18 Ben Hellewell
19 Adam Sidlow
20 Andrew Dixon
21 Matty Foster
22 Kai Morgan
23 Chris Hankinson
24 Joe Mellor
Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.
Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.
Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.
League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.