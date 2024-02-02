Ex-Castleford Tigers and Hull FC forward finds permanent club following trial

FORMER Castleford Tigers and Hull FC forward Ilikaya Mafi has signed for Doncaster on a permanent deal following a successful trial period.

Mafi started out his playing career in rugby union, but switched to rugby league early on beginning to make a name for himself during his younger years living down south.

He was picked up by Hull FC after moving up north where he progressed through their youth ranks, representing the Airlie Birds at the academy and reserves level in 2022 before moving on to Castleford Tigers for 2023.

League Express previously revealed that the prop had been on trial with the Dons since the beginning of pre-season. Now, after impressing the coaching staff has landed a contract for the 2024 season.

Head coach Richard Horne said: “Ilikaya has shown what he can do throughout pre-season, he’s still young and learning the game and we are looking to help aid his development.

“We’re really pleased to bring him in to the squad where he’s settled in with the lads really easily.”

Mafi said: “I’m thrilled to join Doncaster, I’m excited about the opportunity it presents.

“The familiar faces like Suaia Matagi and Alex Sutcliffe eased my transition into the club. I am also happy to have proved myself during trials and earning a contract with the coaches.”

