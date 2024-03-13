Salford Red Devils rocked by double blow as Paul Rowley confirms eight-week lay-offs

SALFORD RED DEVILS have been rocked by a double injury blow to Chris Hankinson and Brad Singleton.

The pair are set to be out for eight weeks, Salford head coach Paul Rowley has confirmed, joining the likes of Joe Mellor and Oli Partington on the sidelines for a lengthy period.

And Rowley has confirmed that the Red Devils are down to just 18 fit players for the clash against Wigan Warriors tomorrow night.

“They (Hankinson and Singleton) are like Oli Partington, they are out eight weeks, so that’s not good. We have lost a couple more so that squad is an 18-man squad,” Rowley said.

“We have hit a recession so to speak, it will be backs to the wall for a little bit but this is no surprise. We knew this would come sooner rather than later, it would always be a tough period with Wigan and Saints together.

“This is going to be a challenging period and we need our fans more than ever to encourage the boys. They have put a stint in there, we have proved when we are healthy we can more than compete.

“When we’re not going to be healthy that’s the cry for some support off our fan who have been fantastic.”

Cade Cust will also miss tomorrow’s clash after failing his Head Injury Assessment (HIA) in last week’s incredible win over St Helens.

However, new signings Gil Dudson and David Nofoaluma could debut.

