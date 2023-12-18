Salford Red Devils signing paves the way for Leigh Leopards recruit

SALFORD RED DEVILS’ signing of Joe Mellor has paved the way for Leigh Leopards to swoop for Tristan Sailor.

The Red Devils confirmed the signing of the 33-year-old playmaker on Friday night with the move having been fashioned quickly.

With that, the door now opens for the Leopards to bring in Sailor, who has been linked with a transfer to Super League for a number of months.

The 25-year-old played just four games for the Brisbane Broncos during the 2023 NRL season with the likes of Ezra Mam and Reece Walsh enjoying precedence in the starting line-up.

That has left the Broncos willing to let Sailor leave Suncorp, with the Leopards thought to be leading the chase.

It does, however, mean that Leigh will have to vacate one of their quota spaces to fit Sailor into the seven places given the fact that the Leopards have Tom Amone, Matt Moylan, John Asiata, Kai O’Donnell, Ben Nakubuwai, Ricky Leutele and Edwin Ipape.

