Ex-Wigan Warriors star John Bateman victim of burglary

FORMER Wigan Warriors and Bradford Bulls star John Bateman has been the victim of an unusual burglary in his back garden.

The 30-year-old, who now plies his trade with Wests Tigers in the NRL, was back in the UK in his home in Bolton but has had stone stolen from his back yard.

Bateman posted on X in a bid to raise awareness of the theft, stating: “If anyone in the Bolton or surrounding areas has been offered or knows of anyone offering Yorkshire stone to buy get in in touch with me.”

— John Bateman (@johnbateman1) December 16, 2023

The England international moved to Wests ahead of the 2023 NRL season and made 20 appearances for the Concord club.

It wasn’t a season to remember for Bateman or the Tigers with the club finishing rock bottom on the NRL ladder.

