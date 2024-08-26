Salford Red Devils star Jayden Nikorima takes swipe at former club after professing love for new Super League side

SALFORD RED DEVILS star Jayden Nikorima has professed his live for his new side, whilst also taking a swipe at former club Catalans Dragons.

Nikorima was given a second chance by the Red Devils after his initial stint in Super League went awry with the Dragons having been sacked for attending a concert and then failing to turn up to training.

Nikorima, 27, previously spent four years out of the NRL after being sacked by Sydney Roosters for failing two drugs tests, but he has settled in at the Salford Community Stadium like a hand in a glove.

And the livewire playmaker took to social media to express his gratitude to the Red Devils, as well as hinting at previous problems with the Dragons.

Nikorima said: “What a win 👏🏽

“Walking over to the Salford Devils fans & their Nikorima chant, side by side with my son, is a moment I’ll never forget. Your support from day one has reignited my passion and given me the confidence to enjoy the game again.

“This journey is a testament to second chances—believe in yourself, because when the right team believes in you, anything is possible. Thank you for embracing us and making this moment so special. 🙏🏽👹.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayden Nikorima (@jaydennikorima)

