St Helens veteran Tommy Makinson reacts to potentially playing last home game for Super League club

ST HELENS veteran Tommy Makinson has given some incredible service to the Super League club – but he will be leaving for pastures new with the Catalans Dragons for 2025.

Like all long-serving players, Makinson would have wanted a great send-off in front of the fans that have supported him for almost two decades at the Merseyside club.

However, that send-off is now in danger of slipping from his fingers after Makinson was charged with Grade D Head Contact during Saints’ 42-6 hammering by Hull KR over the weekend.

The 32-year-old was shown a red card during the game for clashing with Rovers’ Tyrone May but will now sit out the next three games for Saints – unless the club appeals.

That would mean that Makinson has played his last home game for his boyhood club, with Saints playing Castleford Tigers in the club’s last home fixture in early September.

Of course, with Saints slipping down in the Super League table, also, it would mean that Makinson would not play in front of the Totally Wicked Stadium for a home semi-final play-off either.

And, the 32-year-old took to X to express his sadness: “Gutted is an understatement! Hope that isn’t the end of my journey at the TWS. Thanks for all the messages.”

