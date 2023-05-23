Salford Red Devils star signs new Super League deal

SALFORD RED DEVILS have handed Chris Atkin a new two-year contract, keeping him at the club until 2025.

Atkin signed for the Red Devils in 2020 and has since become a pivotal figure for the Red Devils in all competitions. He has made 64 appearances in Red and White, scoring 12 tries and contributing heavily in all areas of the field.

Reacting to his new deal, Atkin has said: “Buzzing to have signed on for another two years. I am really excited to be a part of this club and to see how far we can go!”

Head Coach, Paul Rowley added: “It is really positive news that the club continues to show growth and progression with the extended contract to Chris.

“He is an absolute pleasure to work with and such a valuable asset to our club.

“His contribution during my time here as been fantastic and I speak on behalf of the staff, and the team in saying we are all delighted that’s he’s chosen to continue his journey with Salford!”

Director of Rugby and Operations, Ian Blease has also said: “As we continue to strengthen our 2024 squad and beyond, securing Chris’ signature for another two years is really pleasing.

“Chris has been outstanding for us since he came onboard in 2020. He has listened to his coaches, worked really hard on his game and his skill set – coupled with his field positional options – has become a real bonus for us.

“His loyalty, dedication to our cause and the way he just gets on with his job is a credit to himself and his family – he is an absolute pleasure to be around and work with!”