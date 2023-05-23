NRL side Newcastle Knights “in danger” of losing forward to Super League

NRL side Newcastle Knights are reportedly “in danger” of losing one of their star forwards to Super League.

With clubs – on both sides of the world – aiming to bolster their ranks for 2024 and beyond, one man has come onto the radar of Super League clubs.

That man is Newcastle second-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon.

The Mole at the Wide World of Sports has reported: “One of the club’s more consistent players this season, Newcastle back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon is coming off contract in a few months and has yet to receive an offer from the club.

“But rival clubs – both here and in Super League – are showing plenty of interest in the 29-year-old, who has played every game this season and recently passed the 100-game mark for the Knights.

“Lachlan has been a Knight since 2015 and wants to stay,” a member of Fitzgibbon’s management team told Wide World of Sports.

“But like a lot of clubs, the Knights have salary cap issues and that complicates things.

“We will sit down with him soon and decide what his next move is.”

Fitzgibbon himself had last week told the Newcastle Herald that he would be open to a move to Super League when his contract runs out.