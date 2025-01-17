Salford Red Devils still in talks with investors as Super League season looms

SALFORD RED DEVILS still remain in talks with investors as crunch time looms large for the Super League club.

The Red Devils have been thrust into the limelight in recent weeks and months following the financial issues currently plaguing the club.

As such, the club has been told to find £800,000 as soon as possible which has seen Salford being directed by the RFL to sell players.

Though the Red Devils are in a perilous situation, the club has revealed that they are still in talks with potential investors.

In a statement sent out on Wednesday night, the club revealed: “We have purposefully maintained a level of silence since our last statement, not out of avoidance, but out of necessity due to the sensitive nature of our ongoing discussions with potential investors. Our discretion has been to maintain and ensure the integrity of those discussions, bound by Non-Disclosure Agreements, and to protect our Club, players and staff.

“As the position stands, contrary to what has been reported, investor negotiations continued over the weekend as part of the lengthy, rigorous process to secure a takeover for the Club. This is still live and we are working to expedite – details of which we can’t disclose given the Non-Disclosure Agreement in place.

“However, the Club has been directed to sell players without delay; the position is the RFL have issued a sustainability cap of £1.2 million and until we reach that, we are now prohibited from registering players for the upcoming season.”

Who those investor/investors are remain to be seen, but action is quite clearly needed urgently.