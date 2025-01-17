Salford City Council release statement in response to Salford Red Devils despair

SALFORD CITY COUNCIL have released a statement in response to Salford Red Devils’ despair.

The Super League club were directed by the RFL earlier this week to sell players in a bid to raise the necessary funds to reach the £1.2 million sustainability cap imposed on them.

That has left Salford fans frustrated at what that could potentially mean for their beloved club after an advance of £500,000 central distribution funding helped the Red Devils survive December.

Now, after Salford had explained that stadium and council grant delays further hampered the club’s ability to be financially secure, the council has responded.

The statement from Salford City Council reads: “Following the recent statement issued by Salford Red Devils, a council spokesperson said: “Salford City Council is aware of current difficult financial position of Salford Red Devils RLFC. Salford Red Devils have faced challenging circumstances in the tough environment which Rugby League finds itself across the country. Yesterday’s statement from Salford Red Devils will be a great disappointment to fans and residents of the City of Salford. We share the sadness of Reds fans and the concerns of Rugby League fans across the country.

“As a council we have built up a strong, close relationship with the club over recent years. Elected members and officers have worked tirelessly with the club to find solutions to the issues they were facing. This work has included direct financial support, promoting sponsorship and the acquisition of the remaining 50% in the City of Salford Community Stadium Limited (COSCOS). The acquisition was subject to essential and detailed due diligence but was a necessary step to secure our sports and regeneration aspirations for the land surrounding the Stadium. Our continued ambition for the Salford Community Stadium is to support grassroots rugby and safeguard Salford Red Devils.

“We share the club and the fans ambition to see a Salford Red Devils which is financially sustainable and can continue to compete in the Super League. We will continue to support, engage and work with Salford Red Devils, the RFL and any potential investors in the club.”