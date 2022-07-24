Salford Red Devils suffer yet another injury blow as forward ruled out for season

Salford Red Devils forward Danny Addy will miss the remainder of the season with an Achilles tendon injury sustained in Saturday’s victory over Toulouse Olympique.

The 31-year-old Scotland international had to be helped from the pitch in the first half and looks likely to be out of contention for the coming World Cup.

Salford coach Paul Rowley said: “Danny’s gone, he’s done now for the rest of the season, which is an awful shame because he’s been fantastic, probably one of our best.

“I think it is an Achilles rupture, which is disastrous for him and for us as well. I’m gutted for Danny.”

Rowley was delighted with his team’s performance in the south of France, especially with such a weakened squad through injuries.

He added, “Other than Danny and a head-injury assessment failure for Ryan Brierley, we’ve come through the Toulouse game okay.

“We’ll continue to be thin on the ground and I think that’s the case for everyone, we’re all struggling in a similar vein.

“Others might be signing players but one of our strengths is that we’ve got no new additions but we’ve got character and team spirit and nothing will disrupt that.

“We did bring in Ben Hellewell from Featherstone a couple of weeks ago and I must say that his stint today was magnificent. As a middle he played 60-70 minutes and he was absolute quality for us.”

