Salford Red Devils swoop for Warrington Wolves forward

SALFORD Red Devils have continued their recruitment for the 2023 Super League season with the addition of Warrington Wolves forward Ellis Longstaff.

The 20-year-old made his Betfred Super League debut against Hull FC in 2020 and has since progressed at a rapid rate. Operating in the back-row, his talent was quickly recognised by the England Knights, where he made his debut at just 19 years of age.

He also enjoyed a short loan spell at FC last season, where he scored an impressive seven tries in just 10 Super League appearances.

Upon completion of the loan deal, Longstaff said: “I’m over the moon to sign at Salford for the year on loan.

“I’m really looking forward to getting in and meeting all the boys and staff and can’t wait to rip in. I also can’t wait to get out there in front of the fans and show what I can bring to the side!”

Head Coach, Paul Rowley added: “Ellis is a fantastic addition to our team. He’s a player with lots of energy and ambition.

“His new team mates and the staff are looking forward to him joining our group, and as a current England Knight, he is clearly a talented and hard working player who is driven to succeed – which makes him a perfect fit for our club.”

Director of Rugby and Operations, Ian Blease said: “It’s really exciting that we’ve secured Ellis on loan for the next 12 months.

As a current England Knight, he’s already showcased an abundance of talent at such a young age and he’ll have the ability to develop even further with the coaching team and the current playing squad. I look forward to seeing what he can produce for the Red Devils next season!”