Warrington Wolves and England star George Williams opens up on potential NRL return

IT may not have ended in the best of ways, but Warrington Wolves and England halfback George Williams has not ruled out an NRL return.

Williams returned to England midway through the 2021 season following the Covid-19 pandemic with his exit from the Canberra Raiders being well documented.

And Williams, despite claims of him hankering for a release, insists he didn’t feel supported by the Raiders.

“Instead of supporting me the club kicked me out the door,” Williams previously said.

“(Ricky, Canberra head coach) Stuart was brilliant and I’ll never forget that, but when things went bad he turned his back on me.”

Even though it was a disappointing end, Williams still has no qualms with Stuart.

“There’s no hard feelings with Ricky, it is what it is. They gave me an opportunity and it didn’t end great but I loved my time in Canberra,” Williams continued.

And in the midst of that, the Warrington halfback has not ruled out a return to the NRL.

“I’d definitely never write it off, I loved my time out there, it was just Covid,” Williams told Fox Sports.

“The missus got pregnant so it was a bit of a sh*t time and we didn’t know when we could go home, a lot of rubbish behind what happened.

“But I’d never write off coming back, I really loved it.”