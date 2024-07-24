Salford Red Devils to make history in Castleford Tigers fixture with trialling of alternative pitch markings

SALFORD RED DEVILS are set to trial alternative coloured pitch markings when they entertain Castleford Tigers in their Round 19 Betfred Super League fixture on Saturday 27 July (KO 3pm).

Saturday’s match is the Red Devils’ annual inclusion fixture, themed this year around colour blindness, and the club has been given special dispensation by the RFL to trial alternative colours to the current red-on-green markings on the 20metre and 40metre lines.

Approximately one in 12 males (and around one in 20 of the entire population) are colourblind, with red/green being the most common type of colour vision deficiency. Worldwide, there are estimated to be about 300 million people with colour blindness, and presents as an important issue in sports.

Following recent behind-the-scenes tests in a non-playing environment, the 20metre lines will be coloured blue and the 40metre lines indigo, and trial results and recommendations presented to the Rugby Football League’s Laws Committee at the earliest opportunity. Players, coaches, match officials, spectators, broadcasters and TV viewers alike will all be asked for their opinion on which colours, if any, offer a more apparent contrast than red-on-green.

Although most markings on a Rugby League pitch are white, red markings were introduced when the 20 and 40 metre lines took on additional significance within the laws of the game. An attacking team kicking from within its own 20metre or 40metre line and finding touch inside the opposition’s 40metre or 20metre line will retain possession for, and most likely from, the subsequent scrum.

Paul King, Managing Director, Salford Red Devils, said: “We’re delighted to be trialling alternative pitch markings this weekend when we welcome Castleford Tigers to Salford. For everyone in attendance, watching at home, or even playing, this visible change to the game itself allows us an opportunity to gain valuable insight and feedback from those that experience colour blindness and also from those that don’t.

“Fundamentally, this will contribute towards our sport being able to do what it does best – making rugby league as accessible as possible for as many people as we can.”

RFL Senior EDI Partner, Ben Abberstein, added: “Through the TACKLE IT action plan we are breaking down barriers in Rugby League for participants and supporters alike. Other sports have already identified red-on-green as problematic for people with colour vision deficiency, and we are delighted that Salford Red Devils are stepping up on behalf of the whole game to provide Laws Committee with valuable insight.”

Kathryn Albany-Ward, Founder and CEO, Colour Blind Awareness CIC, said: “We’re delighted Salford Red Devils recognises the need to make the game more inclusive and welcome their determination to help raise awareness of some of the main challenges for colour blind people.

“Thousands of colourblind fans will be watching Saturday’s match and will be thrilled that their needs are being considered. We’re also grateful to the RFL for allowing the club to trial new colours for the 20 and 40 metre lines. Due to the different types of colour blindness and how colours can appear in differently depending upon lighting conditions we would encourage affected fans to ensure they have their say on which are the most visible colour options.”

