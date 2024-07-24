Brad Arthur’s son, Matt Arthur, exits Parramatta Eels as clubs circle

IF you hadn’t realised, Brad Arthur it the new Leeds Rhinos head coach.

If you didn’t know, Arthur spent ten years at the Parramatta Eels in the NRL before being axed earlier this year.

But, Arthur also has two sons, Matthew (Matt) and Jakob (Jake) who used to play with the Eels as well.

Whilst Jakob moved on to the Manly Sea Eagles ahead of the 2024 NRL season, Matt stuck with Parramatta – that is, until, the knowledge that his father would no longer be coaching the club hit the news.

Arthur is understood to be angry at the club’s treatment of his father, and, despite debuting for the Eels in Round 17 of this season, yesterday, the 19-year-old was told by Parramatta he was free to negotiate with other clubs after requesting a release from his contract.

Parramatta CEO Jim Sarantinos stated: “Matt is a great young man and it was wonderful to see him make his NRL debut earlier this year.

“While we would love to see him stay at the Eels, we understand the unique circumstances involved with this request and our decision to grant permission to negotiate with other clubs is based on compassionate grounds.”

With that decision, clubs are now believed to be circling, with a number of NRL rivals eyeing up the hooker as a cheaper alternative to the number nines that are currently on the market.

However, it has also raised the question if Matt Arthur could be heading to Leeds Rhinos to link up with his father once more.

