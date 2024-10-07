Salford Red Devils veteran retires and joins Championship club

OLDHAM have confirmed the appointment of former Super League star Andrew Dixon as the club’s new head of performance.

The former Salford second-rower will join Sean Long’s backroom team this month after retiring as a player.

The 34-year-old made 248 career appearances with spells at St Helens, Salford, Leigh, Toronto and Toulouse, while completing a degree in Sports Science and a Masters in Strength and Conditioning. He is currently completing his PHD.

Dixon replaces the departing Adam Simpson.

“The club has achieved a lot this year and establishing itself in the Championship is a really key thing now,” Dixon told Roughyeds TV.

“I’m going to be overseeing all the Strength and Conditioning and medical side of things, it’s something I’m really looking forward to and I’m excited to join a great club which is definitely on the up.”

A former St Helens player, Dixon hopes his strong links with Roughyeds head coach Sean Long can help drive the team forward.

“I’ve had a good relationship with Sean over the last decade since playing with him at Saints,” said Dixon.

“He was my coach at Salford as well and I’m hoping we can get the boys in the best possible shape and as fit as possible.

“The Championship is a really tough competition and one I’m really familiar with as a player for Toronto and Toulouse.

“I’m looking forward to being part of something great here.”

