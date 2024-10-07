Nine players leave Castleford Tigers as “exciting months” revealed by Super League club

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have confirmed the departure of nine players following the end of the 2024 season.

Paul McShane, Corey Hall, Daniel Hindmarsh, Elie El-Zakhem, Jacob Miller, Brad Martin, Luis Johnson, Samy Kibula and Nixon Putt will all depart the Tigers following the conclusion of the 2024 campaign.

Commenting on the following departures Director of Rugby Operations Danny Wilson said: “We’ve got a turnover of nine players, and it happens at the end of every season with us and other clubs.

“Like everyone we’re trying to improve and move forwards as a club and some of these players have had some great games for Castleford, so we want to thank them personally for everything they’ve done for Castleford Tigers on and off the field and we wish them all the best in their future endeavours whether that being retirement or moving to another club.

“We have an exciting couple of months ahead as we continue to look into the market. Us as a club have a couple of signings confirmed and we can’t wait to share these with you in the coming weeks.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast