Salford Red Devils weakened by injuries ahead of test against strong St Helens squad

Salford Red Devils have only been able to name a 20-man squad for their Super League trip to St Helens on Friday night as injuries continue to bite.

They have been hit especially hard in key positions and to key players in the past week, with Ryan Brierley (ribs), Marc Sneyd (knee) and Elijah Taylor (concussion) all picking up issues before or during last weekend’s defeat at Wigan Warriors.

Sam Luckley is also absent from the squad named to tackle Saints, as Ryan Lannon and Amir Bourouh return to the squad along with a call-up for Reserves player Myles-Dalton Harrop.

Tim Lafai (hand), Joe Burgess (knee), Shane Wright (hamstring), James Greenwood (ankle), Harvey Livett (calf) and Dan Sarginson (shoulder) remain sidelined for Paul Rowley’s side.

St Helens recall their senior players after most of their first-choice side were rested for last week’s game at Castleford Tigers.

They are further boosted by the return of Will Hopoate, Sione Mata’utia and Morgan Knowles from injury, although James Bell begins a suspension and Jake Wingfield (shoulder) and Jon Bennison (face) picked up issues last week.

Daniel Hill and Jumah Sambou are named in the Saints squad again after making their debuts at Castleford, but Regan Grace (hamstring) hasn’t recovered in time to feature.

Lewis Dodd (Achilles) and the suspended duo Curtis Sironen and Konrad Hurrell remain unavailable.

St Helens v Salford Red Devils – Totally Wicked Stadium, Friday 8pm

St Helens: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Will Hopoate, 4 Mark Percival, 6 Jonny Lomax, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 11 Sione Mata’utia, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Joey Lussick, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 18 Kyle Amor, 21 Josh Simm, 22 Ben Davies, 24 Dan Norman, 26 Sam Royle, 29 Daniel Hill, 30 Jumah Sambou.

Salford: 2 Ken Sio, 3 Kallum Watkins, 6 Brodie Croft, 8 Sitaleki Akauola, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Greg Burke, 14 Danny Addy, 15 King Vuniyayawa, 16 Ryan Lannon, 18 Chris Atkin, 19 Jack Ormondroyd, 20 Jack Wells, 21 Josh Johnson, 22 Rhys Williams, 24 Matt Costello, 25 Morgan Escaré, 27 Amir Bourouh, 28 Deon Cross, 29 Alex Gerrard, 31 Myles-Dalton Harrop.