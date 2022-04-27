Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors name squads for Super League clash

Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors have both named unchanged squads for their televised Super League match on Friday.

George Williams is again named in Daryl Powell’s side despite missing the last three matches with an abdominal issue.

But Stefan Ratchford (glute), Gareth Widdop (quad), Jack Hughes (shoulder), James Harrison and Greg Minikin (both knee) remain sidelined for Warrington.

Sam Powell continues to serve a ban for Wigan while Thomas Leuluai (knee) and Kai Pearce-Paul (leg) remain out with injuries.

The Warriors are currently second in the Super League table only through points difference, while Warrington are eighth and could climb into the play-offs with a win.

Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors – Halliwell Jones Stadium, Friday 8pm

Warrington: 2 Josh Charnley, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 4 Toby King, 5 Matty Ashton, 7 George Williams, 8 Joe Philbin, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Mike Cooper, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Oliver Holmes, 14 Jason Clark, 15 Joe Bullock, 16 Danny Walker, 17 Matt Davis, 18 Billy Magoulias, 19 Robbie Mulhern, 22 Josh Thewlis, 23 Connor Wrench, 24 Ellis Longstaff, 25 Ellis Robson, 27 Riley Dean.

Wigan: 1 Bevan French, 2 Jake Bibby, 4 Iain Thornley, 5 Liam Marshall, 6 Cade Cust, 8 Brad Singleton, 10 Patrick Mago, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 John Bateman, 14 Morgan Smithies, 15 Kaide Ellis, 16 Harry Smith, 17 Oliver Partington, 19 Ethan Havard, 20 Liam Byrne, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 23 Jai Field, 24 Abbas Miski, 25 Sam Halsall, 28 Brad O’Neill.