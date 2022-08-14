Salford Red Devils will stay true to attacking convictions says Marc Sneyd

Marc Sneyd says Salford Red Devils will remain true to their convictions in any situation.

Salford have earned wide praise in the last two months for the expansive, attacking style that has put them on the cusp of the play-offs.

They have blitzed three of the current top four – Catalans Dragons, St Helens and most recently Huddersfield Giants – with their high risk, high reward approach.

And it is important that the Red Devils stick to their game plan even when things go wrong, according to halfback Sneyd.

“We just had to keep trusting what we know we’re good at,” he said after Saturday’s win over Huddersfield, when for a period in the second half Salford produced a multitude of errors and were at risk of losing their lead.

“We tried to do that and we were losing the ball. But no one tried to rein anything back and start with one-out, one-out, get to your kick-type thing.

“We still tried to do what we practise and eventually we broke through the other end by doing what we do, and came out the right side of it.”

With four matches remaining, Salford are a point off sixth-placed Leeds Rhinos.

They will hope their recent defeat at Headingley, which was controversial and frustrating in equal measure for their coach Paul Rowley, will not prove decisive.

“The Leeds one stings a little still,” said Rowley, who hopes to have Dan Sarginson back from a hamstring issue for Saturday’s trip to Catalans Dragons.

“But there were some areas where we weren’t good enough in that game, so as always we haven’t dwelt on it, we’ve just learned from each game.

“We never get down, or question the belief or ability of the group.”

