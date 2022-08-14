Sosaia Feki’s miserable Castleford Tigers spell over as Danny Richardson looks to future

Sosaia Feki’s miserable time at Castleford Tigers appear to be over after the winger suffered another injury.

The former Cronulla Sharks star came with great expectation when he headed to Super League for the start of 2020.

But he missed the start of that season with a torn calf and then suffered a knee injury when he made his debut after the Covid pause, 24 minutes into a Challenge Cup tie with Hull FC.

An Achilles tendon tear in pre-season then ruled Feki out for the entirely of 2021 and much of this season too.

He finally made a first Super League appearance against St Helens the week before last, but hopes of a run of games have been ended by the discovery of a quad tear.

“Unfortunately Sosaia Feki looks like his season is probably finished,” said Castleford coach Lee Radford.

“It’s a tear in his quad, a bad one. With what has gone on previously, it’s obviously a tough one to take.”

With Feki’s contract expiring at the end of the campaign, it’s likely the end of a spell that has brought just two appearances in three years.

But there will be a longer future at the club for Danny Richardson, as the halfback has signed a new two-year deal with the option of a third.

Richardson, who missed Friday’s win over Catalans Dragons with a rib issue that will be monitored ahead of Thursday’s trip to Huddersfield Giants, has struggled with injuries through his time at the club but impressed when on the field in recent weeks.

“I’m made up, and everyone here knows my stance,” said Richardson.

“I really enjoy it here. I love being around the boys and playing for Radders.

“To get a new contract and secure my next two years at least, I’m over the moon and everything has just fallen into place.”

