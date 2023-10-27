Salford Red Devils winger Rhys Williams finds new club

SALFORD RED DEVILS winger Rhys Williams has found a new club following his exit from the Super League side.

Williams has now signed a two-year deal with Championship side Swinton Lions.

The winger began his career in Super League with Warrington Wolves, during which time he played 16 games on dual-registration with the Lions in 2013 when he notched up nine tries.

Following a spell in Australia with Central Queensland Capras, Williams returned to star with London Broncos during the period 2015 to 2019. Whilst in the capital, Rhys scored an impressive century of tries.

For the past four years the 33-year-old has been with Salford Red Devils, with whom he made in excess of 50 appearances and scored another 18 tries.

His 33 caps for Wales makes him one of the most honoured players ever to pull on the Red jersey, and a return off 22 tries for his country represents an impressive international strike rate.

Rhys is now 33 years old, but remains at the peak of physical fitness, and his experience and leadership skills will be of enormous benefit to our upcoming 2024 Championship campaign.

Lions’ Head Coach, Alan Kilshaw, said of this latest high profile signing, “Rhys brings with him a number of key components including leadership qualities and experience, which not only includes World Cups, Challenge Cup and Super League Grand Finals, but he’s also featured in the Championship for the London Broncos so therefore knows the competition well.

“Rhys is fast and strong, and is very good coming out of defence with yardage. He also knows where the try line is and can finish! There’s no doubt that everyone is very excited to have him at the Lions for the next two seasons.”

