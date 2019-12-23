Salford reveal squad numbers

Salford Red Devils will reveal their full squad numbers list on Boxing Day.

The Grand Finalists have been disclosing their squad numbers day by day in the style of an advent calendar to get into the Christmas spirit.

Ken Sio will be revealed as the club’s number 23 today, leaving the club needing to confirm the squad numbers of three new signings; Connor Jones, Jack Ormondroyd and Elliott Kear.

Among the notable changes so far is that Krisnan Inu has taken the number 5 jersey made vacant by Jake Bibby, with Tui Lolohea and Kevin Brown wearing 6 and 7 respectively.

Pauli Pauli, a new recruit from Wakefield, has been given number 12.

Fellow new signings Dan Sarginson, Seb Ikahihifo and Luke Yates have also been given top 17 jerseys ahead of the new campaign.

Another player upgrade is Ryan Lannon, who has been given number 11 after Josh Jones joined Hull FC.

“Getting Ryan back is a big one for us,” Ian Watson told League Express.

“He was good for us when he came back on loan last year and we’re excited to see what he will bring next year. I’m please to have him back.

Salford squad numbers so far: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Ed Chamberlain, 3 Kris Welham, 4 Dan Sarginson, 5 Krisnan Inu, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Kevin Brown, 8 Lee Mossop, 9 Joey Lussick, 10 Gil Dudson, 11 Ryan Lannon, 12 Pauli Pauli, 13 Tyrone McCarthy, 14 Seb Ikahihifo, 15 Adam Walker, 16 Greg Burke, 17 Luke Yates, 18 Chris Atkin, 19 Mark Flanagan, 20 Josh Johnson, 21 James Greenwood, 22 Rhys Williams, 23 Ken Sio