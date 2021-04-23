Salford score five second-half tries to open their Super League account against Leigh

Salford Red Devils scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to complete a dominant display over bottom-placed Leigh Centurions.

Salford had scored just 16 points in their opening three Super League games, but managed to double that amount against their local rivals. Richard Marshall made five changes as Elliot Kear, Ollie Roberts, James Greenwood, Chris Atkin and Greg Burke replaced Morgan Escare, Jack Ormondroyd, Andy Ackers, Elijah Taylor and Pauli Pauli in a heavily rotated side.

Leigh were also winless and had a number of positional switches to contend with; Craig Mullen moved to full-back and the duo of Ben Reynolds & Ryan Brierley played at half-back, while Anthony Gelling made his Leigh Centurions debut at centre.

The Centurions held the lead at half-time with Matty Russell’s finish out-wide and Iain Thornley’s effort sandwiched in between James Greenwood’s powerful charge for the line.

But Salford dominated the second half. Kevin Brown scooted his way over and finished a move under the posts, Ken Sio raced away for a length-of-the-field effort and Chris Atkin crashed his way over.

Harvey Livett had already assisted two, but added his name onto the scoresheet in the final minutes after some swift passing from the hosts.

Devils: T – Greenwood (21), Brown (50, 70), Sio (63), Atkin (72), Livett (79) ; G – Inu 5/6

Centurions: T – Russell (7), Thornley (30); G –

Half-time: 6-8

