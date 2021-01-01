Salford sign Darcy Lussick

Salford Red Devils have confirmed the signing of prop Darcy Lussick on a one-year deal.

The forward began his career in the NRL, playing for Manly Sea Eagles and Parramatta Eels, and accumulated 118 appearances.

The 31-year-old then joined Toronto Wolfpack, where he made 23 appearances and played a pivotal role in their well-earned promotion into Super League.

The move will mean he and Lee Mossop will be re-united following their brief spell together at Parramatta.

Lussick said: “I’m stoked to be joining Salford. My brother told me it’s a really family orientated club, where everyone’s close.”

“My house is two minutes from the ground and while I’ve been here, I’ve really noticed the city getting behind the Club. You go to the ground and you see how passionate the supporters are.”

Head coach Richard Marshall added: “He’ll offer us another big, physical presence in the middle and like Elijah [Taylor], he’s another player whose experience at the highest level will benefit some of our younger forwards.”

“He’s an aggressive competitor, who I am looking forward to working with. He’ll also be fresh, as he hasn’t played for a year after representing Toronto.”