Sam Barlow back in rugby league with Halifax

Halifax have confirmed Sam Barlow is training with the club with a view to earning a contract.

The former Leigh Centurions forward is currently serving the final month of a four-year drugs ban after being banned for obstructing a UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) Doping Control Officer during an out-of-competition test.

Barlow hasn’t played the sport since July 2015, but now, at the age of 31, will attempt to restart his Rugby League career with his hometown club where he spent three seasons between 2011-2013.

Barlow said: “After this morning’s brief announcement, I would publicly and personally like to thank Halifax RLFC and Simon Grix for allowing me the opportunity to train with the team, until my official ban is up in a month’s time.”

Fax head coach Grix added: “Four years is a big punishment and a long time out of the sport, covering what probably should have been the best years of his career. A fit Sam would certainly be an asset to us, but there’s a long way to go and a lot of bridges to cross before then. He can’t sign a professional contract until next month under the terms of his suspension, so we’ll see how things go over the next few weeks and go from there.”