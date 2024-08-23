Sam Burgess calls out ‘playacting’ in Warrington Wolves’ win over Castleford Tigers as he hails Cai Taylor-Wray in absence of Matt Dufty

WARRINGTON WOLVES ran out 28-6 winners against Castleford Tigers at The Jungle tonight.

The Wolves benefitted from a number of close calls – including a controversial try given to Cai Taylor-Wray in the first-half.

For Warrington head coach Sam Burgess, he was pleased to get the win: “It wasn’t an easy victory tonight, I was proud of all of them really.

“We missed a couple of opportunities as well, but the group is solving problems on the run as a group.

“They just knew we weren’t where we needed to be in the first-half.”

Burgess also hailed Cai Taylor-Wray for his performance in the absence of Matt Dufty.

“I thought he was good and took his moments quite well. He finished that try well, we knew he is capable of doing that, he has been doing it in the reserves all year.

“It was an easy decision to put him in there, I’ve got a lost of trust in Cai, we know what he can bring.”

The Warrington boss also called out ‘playacting’ which he felt resulted in a yellow card for Luke Yates early in the first-half after Liam Watts had stayed down following a swinging arm.

“I felt it was fair in today’s world. I don’t like seeing the playacting out there. I don’t think it warranted a player staying down for teo minutes.

“I don’t think it was a huge collision but that’s the way it is at the moment.”

Burgess did reveal that Josh Thewlis took a big hit on his shoulder.

“I think we are ok, Josh Thewlis has got a bit of a sore shoulder.”

