Player ratings as controversy reigns supreme in Warrington Wolves win over Castleford Tigers

WARRINGTON WOLVES overcame Castleford Tigers in controversial circumstances at The Jungle.

Warrington almost scored in the opening exchanges when Josh Thewlis slid over in the corner. However, a desperate Innes Senior tackle forced the winger into touch.

Debutant Jenson Windley went close before Luke Yates was sinbinned for a swinging arm to the head of Liam Watts in the 14th minute.

However, it was the Wolves that hit first on 24 minutes. Cai Taylor-Wray was adjudged to have grounded the ball on the line by video referee Liam Rush despite him being short and despite referee Tom Grant awarding a no try on the field. Thewlis expertly converted for a 6-0 lead.

Thewlis made it 8-0 with a penalty just before half-time as Castleford were found offside by Grant before the visitors almost scored on the hooter when Matty Ashton dived for the corner. He was dragged into touch, however.

HALF-TIME: CASTLEFORD TIGERS 0-8 WARRINGTON WOLVES

The writing was on the wall for the Tigers early in the second-half after a controversial first 40 minutes. John Bateman walked through a huge hole just five minutes in. Thewlis made it 14-0 with the boot.

Castleford seemingly recovered from that onslaught to respond on 52 minutes, Luke Hooley taking an Elie El-Zakhem pass to fly over for his first try in Tigers’ colours. Holey converted to reduce the deficit to eight at 14-6.

Yet another controversial Grant decision, however, this time for a harsh ball steal against Castleford, paved the way for the Wolves to settle proceedings just after the hour, Matty Nicholson going in off a Danny Walker pass. Thewlis couldn’t convert but the visitors led 18-6.

Ashton added another with a trademark finish before Thewlis rounded off the scoring with a try and a conversion for a 28-8 win.

Castleford Tigers

34 Tex Hoy – 7

23 Jason Qareqare – 6

1 Luke Hooley – 7

28 Will Tate – 6

5 Innes Senior – 5

38 Jenson Windley – 7

7 Jacob Miller – 5

8 Liam Watts – 7

14 Liam Horne – 7

19 Joe Westerman – 7

11 Elie El-Zakhem – 7

12 Alex Mellor – 8

29 George Hill – 6

Substitutes

9 Paul McShane – 6

21 Sylvester Namo – 6

30 Luis Johnson – 5

32 Daniel Hindmarsh – 6

Tries: Hooley (52)

Goals: Hooley 1/1

Warrington Wolves

38 Cai Taylor-Wray – 8

2 Josh Thewlis – 8

3 Toby King – 9

14 Rodrick Tai – 7

5 Matty Ashton – 6

6 George Williams – 7

7 Josh Drinkwater – 6

41 Luke Yates – 5

32 Sam Powell – 8

10 Paul Vaughan – 6

13 Matty Nicholson – 6

42 John Bateman – 7

11 Ben Currie – 7

Substitutes

8 James Harrison – 6

9 Danny Walker – 8

16 Zane Mugrove – 6

17 Jordan Crowther – 5

Tries: Taylor-Wray (24), Bateman (45), Nicholson (65), Ashton (73), Thewlis (76)

Goals: Thewlis 4/6

Sinbin: Yates (14) – high tackle

