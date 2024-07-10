Sam Burgess confirms Warrington Wolves will be “squeezed out” due to salary cap pressures

SAM BURGESS has confirmed that Warrington Wolves star Josh Drinkwater will be “squeezed out” due to salary cap pressures at the club.

League Express confirmed earlier in the year that Drinkwater would be leaving the Cheshire club following the breakthrough of young halfback Leon Hayes.

And, following Warrington’s 48-0 thrashing of Huddersfield Giants on Friday night, Burgess spoke to Sky Sports following the game, revealing that Drinkwater would be leaving the club, despite hailing the Australian for his recent performances.

“The salary caps are a really hard thing to manage. Unfortunately, he’s going to be squeezed out here, I think, over time with Leon coming through underneath,” Drinkwater said.

“The best thing with Drinky is he’s such a great player, he’s a valuable asset and we’re enjoying him being in our team. That’s just the nature of the salary cap, trying to make it all work.

“He really is a joy to coach, we have a great bit of banter together. I’m just really enjoying watching him do all the little things off the ball. He’s doing a lot of things in backfield, he is kick chasing well and he’s doing a good job for us.”

Where Drinkwater’s future lies remains unclear, but the 32-year-old will be a valuable asset for any Super League club.

