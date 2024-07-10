Why Harry Newman and Justin Sangare won’t play for Leeds Rhinos against Warrington Wolves as replacements revealed

HARRY NEWMAN and Justin Sangare will not play any part in Leeds Rhinos’ Super League clash against Warrington Wolves tomorrow night.

Both men were absent from the Rhinos’ 21-man squad which was named at noon today by interim boss Chev Walker and now the reasons have been revealed.

Walker said: “Harry’s injury is nothing major. He took a knock and it’s too short a turnaround to get him out there tomorrow.

“It’s nothing big but he should be back in training next week to play.

“It’s Justin Sangare’s knee. We will know more about that tomorrow when the medical team has a look.

“Hopefully it’s just a niggle.”

Newman has been replaced in the Rhinos’ squad by Luis Roberts, who has missed the last four games for the West Yorkshire side.

Sangare, meanwhile, has been replaced by youngster Tom Nicholson-Watton.

