Sam Burgess explains Warrington Wolves’ defeat to Hull KR

WARRINGTON WOLVES went down 22-4 to Hull KR at the Halliwell Jones Stadium tonight.

The Wolves never really looked like winning, and, following a 10-0 half-time deficit, Warrington conceded a further two four-pointers late on.

For Warrington boss Sam Burgess, his side were second best as he hailed Rovers for their display.

Live on Sky Sports after the game, Burgess said: “Hull played better than us in all aspects of the game. Physically they got us and energy wise they were on top of us too and we didn’t find a way to get out of it.

“We are disappointed with the result but we will move forward properly as a team.

“We need to look at what will make us better, I thought Hull KR were too good tonight and defensively we struggled to break them down.

“It’s as good as I’ve seen Hull KR play, they were desperate and we just weren’t as desperate as them. It was one of those night.”

