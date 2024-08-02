Player ratings as Hull KR shock Warrington Wolves in emphatic Super League win

HULL KR went to the top of the Super League table with an emphatic 22-4 victory over Warrington Wolves.

Rovers were fast out of the blocks and they had the first try wen Sauaso Sue crashed over from short range after six minutes. Mikey Lewis converted to make it 6-0.

If the visitors’ start was already shocking Warrington, then the Robins definitely put the cat amongst the pigeons as the midway point in the first-half approached, with Tyrone May catching up a brilliant Lewis kick. The latter, however, couldn’t convert as KR led 10-0.

The hosts almost responded when Josh Thewlis cantered 70 metres after Lewis lost the ball, but Luke Yates was adjudged to have knocked on in the process.

Josh Drinkwater was then held up by a superb Elliot Minchella effort, and, with George Williams visibly frustrated, Warrington failed to blot Rovers’ copybook for the entire 40 minutes.

HALF-TIME: WARRINGTON WOLVES 0-10 HULL KR

Warrington finally cracked the Rovers’ defence eight minutes into the second-half, with Matt Dufty floating a lovely pass to Matty Ashton. Josh Thewlis, however, couldn’t convert but the Wolves were back to within six at 10-4.

But, it was the visitors that struck again – and it was that man Lewis dominating proceedings. His kick was patted back by Ryan Hall right into Lewis’ own hands and Warrington simply couldn’t keep out the diminutive halfback. Jez Litten converted to make it 16-4.

To rub salt into the wounds, Rovers capped off a wonderful display with Peta Hiku sliding over in the dying moments. Litten added the extras to round off the scoring at 22-4

Warrington Wolves

Matt Dufty – 7

Josh Thewlis – 7

Rodrick Tai – 6

Arron Lindop – 6

Matty Ashton – 6

George Williams – 6

Josh Drinkwater – 6

Luke Yates – 6

Sam Powell – 5

Paul Vaughan – 6

Matty Nicholson – 6

Adam Holroyd – 5

Ben Currie – 5

Substitutes

Zane Musgrove – 4

Jordy Crowther – 6

Danny Walker – 6

John Bateman – 6

Tries: Ashton (48)

Goals: Thewlis 0/1

Hull KR

Niall Evalds – 7

Joe Burgess – 7

Peta Hiku – 8

Oliver Gildart – 7

Ryan Hall – 8

Tyrone May – 8

Mikey Lewis – 9

Sauaso Sue – 7

Matt Parcell – 7

Jai Whitbread – 7

Dean Hadley – 8

James Batchelor – 8

Elliot Minchella – 9

Substitutes

Jez Litten – 6

Sam Luckley – 5

Kelepi Tanginoa – 6

Jack Brown – 5

Tries: Sue (6), May (19), Lewis (58), Hiku (76)

Goals: Lewis 1/2, Litten 2/2

