Sam Burgess in talks over new Warrington Wolves deal as he makes NRL confession

SAM BURGESS is in talks with Warrington Wolves over a new deal, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Back in late May, League Express revealed that the Cheshire club had been keen to extend Burgess’ contract into Super League 2026 with the former South Sydney Rabbitohs hero impressing in his short stint in the northern hemisphere so far.

Now, the Daily Telegraph has revealed that that a potential extension to his contract could be on the cards soon – even if he does still harbour the ambition to coach in the NRL.

“It’s important I spend time here,” Burgess told the Daily Telegraph. “I’m only nine months into my coaching career. There is some talk of adding another year at the moment.

“I’m in no rush. I know where it’s going. I’ll make a decision in the next couple of months for that last year. I do miss Australia.

“I have two children back there who I miss, so that will get me back there.

“At some point I’d love to be back but it will have to be the right thing. I’ll stay patient.

“I watch most of the NRL. The Watch NRL app is great. (Fiancee) Lucy is fed up. With Super League and the NRL … I love watching Matty Johns on a Sunday night.”

Burgess is, however, loving life at Warrington in his first year as a professional head coach.

“I’m really enjoying it,” Burgess continued. “I knew there would be challenges but I’ve got a good team around me and a supportive owner which is key.

“I’m finding it all pretty natural.

“There is a lot of correlation between Warrington and South Sydney. I went to Souths as a player and became part of an era where the club came back to being a powerhouse.

“It’s refreshing living in England and coaching.

“You can make mistakes without it being news for a week. I don’t know what it would be like coaching at an NRL club but the big difference is the outside pressure.

“The media is hard over there and you have a few more things to deal with.

“But the bones of the job are the same.”

