Super League’s Chris Kendall names the “hardest player” he has ever had to referee

SUPER LEAGUE referee Chris Kendall has named the “hardest player” he has ever had to referee on a rugby league field.

Kendall, who has been a full-time referee since 2015, has officiated two Super League Grand Finals and two Challenge Cup Finals over the years and was the official at this year’s Challenge Cup event at Wembley.

Since then, the 32-year-old has refereed over 200 games in Super League, the Challenge Cup and international fixtures.

But, there is one player that stands out for being the “hardest player” to keep in line in the UK top flight.

“The hardest player to deal with, and I can say that because he isn’t playing Super League anymore, was Danny Brough,” Kendall said on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast.

“He was tough to deal with. A lot of the time, with the smart and astute players, you couldn’t really win.”

Kendall also named Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield as someone that often rendered him speechless.

“You would speak to the likes of Kevin Sinfield or someone of that stature. You would explain it and he would come back in a really polite and well-spoken way and I would be stuck with words, I didn’t know what to say back.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast