Sam Burgess, Matt Peet and Brad Arthur tipped for NRL head coaching roles

SAM BURGESS, Matt Peet and Brad Arthur have been tipped to take over in the NRL in the near future after their stock has risen considerably in Super League.

Fox Sports has compiled a list of names that could potentially become a head coach in the Australian competition with Burgess, Peet and Arthur included.

Burgess has only been a professional head coach for one season, having taken over at Warrington Wolves ahead of the 2024 Super League campaign.

However, the former England international has impressed greatly, steering the Wolves to a Challenge Cup Final and a semi-final play-off spot last season.

Burgess did of course sign a new one-year deal with the Cheshire club which takes his contract to the end of the 2026 Super League season.

Peet, meanwhile, has quickly become one of the most talked-about head coaches in the game of rugby league, winning six trophies in just three years at the Wigan Warriors.

In his first season, the Wiganer led the Warriors to Challenge Cup success and has backed that up with two Grand Final wins, two League Leaders’ Shields, another Challenge Cup and one World Club Challenge.

Peet does, however, a contract that runs until the end of the 2030 Super League season – so any NRL club sniffing around would have to pay major bucks to lure the Englishman abroad.

Arthur, on the other hand, has already spoken of his desire to return to coach in the NRL one day after leaving the Parramatta Eels midway through the 2024 season.

The Australian had led the Eels for over a decade before being unceremoniously dumped, but that was definitely Leeds Rhinos’ gain with the veteran impressing in the short period of time he has been at Headingley.

Arthur is contracted to Leeds until the end of 2025 and has been linked with the new NRL franchise in Perth.

