American Footballer linked with Leeds Rhinos provides latest on Super League move

AN American Footballer linked with Leeds Rhinos has provided an update on a potential move to Super League.

Cyrus Habibi-Likio, a running back who played with the University of Oregon and Boise State, was invited to try out with NFL giants San Francisco 49ers back in 2022.

That being said, Habibi-Likio then turned his attention to rugby league and, on his own YouTube channel, claimed that he was invited to play a game in the build-up to the NRL double-header at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2023 before being approached by the agency Pacific Sports Management.

PSM, of course, manage the likes of Super League stars Cade Cust, Tim Lafai and Brodie Croft, with Habibi-Likio then revealing that a contract had been put in front of him by Leeds.

“It all started in March when the NRL came from Australia to play in Las Vegas,” Habibi-Likio said on CYFY TV.

“They had a tournament a few days before and I was asked to play in it. For all those who know me, I’m a football player, I’ve been playing football my entire life but I decided to try rugby league for the first time ever.

“I showed up, decided to play and did really well in my first game. As I was playing I got pulled to the side by an Australian agency called PSM. Apparently they were impressed with the way I was playing and told me to meet up with them.

“We talked about some contracts, what rugby league is, but this is all new to me. I just know how to get the ball and score touchdowns but in rugby league, they call them tries.

“I ended up signing with that agency and after that’s done, they go back to Australia. A few weeks later they hit me up saying there’s a professional contract to the Super League in England, and that team is the Leeds Rhinos.

“They are a very well-known team with rich history and culture. So right now, that’s my contract on the table and it looks like we’re going to England.”

However, those plans have now been scuppered, with Habibi-Likio taking to Instagram to reveal that he could not get a visa to move to the UK.

“Update on my rugby career. My agency and the team I was supposed to sign with couldn’t get my visa done.

“Most likely going to stick to football. It would’ve been fun. I think I would’ve been electric on a rugby field. God has other plans.”

