Sam Burgess responds to speculation over new Warrington Wolves contract

SAM BURGESS has responded to speculation that the Warrington Wolves are keen to tie him down to a third year for 2026.

League Express revealed earlier this week that the Cheshire club wanted Burgess to sign a deal that would take him into 2026 after impressing in the opening months of the 2024 Super League season.

The Wolves currently sit inside the top four whilst a Wembley visit is on the horizon following Challenge Cup success over Huddersfield Giants in the semi-finals a fortnight ago.

Speculation continues to mount that the former England international is being targeted by the South Sydney Rabbitohs to work alongside Wayne Bennett in the near future, but Warrington are determined to keep hold of their man.

Now Burgess, live on Sky Sports’ The Verdict on Wednesday afternoon, had this to say in response: “I’m enjoying my time here but I’m not really entitled to rush into anything yet. I am 12 or 15 games into my career,” Burgess said.

“We are sort of at the first hurdle next weekend (the Challenge Cup Final) so we will see how things go. From my end, I am happy with how we are doing.

“I am comfortable with the contract I am on and if there is time to negotiate, I’m not in a desperate need to negotiate now.

“I am enjoying what I’m doing and I’m enjoying building relationships with the players and seeing how they go.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast