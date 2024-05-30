Catalans Dragons star Mike McMeeken explains London Broncos’ difficulty as he calls for an end to relegation

CATALANS DRAGONS star Mike McMeeken has explained why London Broncos have found it difficult in Super League in 2024 as he calls for an end to relegation.

The Broncos earned their place in Super League for the 2024 season after beating the Sheffield Eagles, Featherstone Rovers and then Toulouse Olympique in the Championship play-offs.

However, it was almost a pyrrhic victory, with the capital club given just 8.07 points in the provisional IMG grading system towards the back end of last year.

Those points put London 24th out of 36 professional clubs with relegation at the end of 2024 a certainty.

That being said, McMeeken was looking forward to seeing the Broncos – with whom he began his career – back in Super League, although the 29-year-old has explained the club’s difficulties.

“It’s good for Super League, there is a lot of talent in London. The likes of Kai Pearce-Paul, LMS, Dan Sarginson and Tony Clubb are just a small number of players that are down there,” McMeeken told League Express.

“It’s difficult because there is talent down there but sometimes it is hard to get them out. But, to have London back in Super League is really good, I would like to see them do well.

“It’s a tough situation with IMG. They are part-time and that makes it more difficult as they can’t make the whole squad full-time if they aren’t going to be full-time next year.

“I know that Mike Eccles has brought in Ryan Sheridan and I’ve worked with him at Cas – he is a very good coach. He will bring a lot to London with his knowledge and love for the game.

“You will see players make big improvements under him. I would like to see them competing this year in Super League.”

McMeeken doesn’t, however, feel that the Broncos should be exempt from relegation.

“It’s probably above my pay grade to answer that! It’s a tough one though because you could have argued about giving Toulouse exemption when they came up. Then clubs like York might argue to give them a chance.

“It’s difficult to say that they should be exempt. They did it in the past with Catalans and that worked because look at where we are standing now.

“I personally wouldn’t though, it’s heading in the direction where IMG are going to get rid of relegation anyway.

“I think that’s the best way to grow, to get a solid base of teams in the top league and then get rid of relegation. I don’t think relegation works.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast