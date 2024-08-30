Sam Burgess slams Paul Vaughan red card as “embarrassing” following controversial incident

WARRINGTON WOLVES went down 16-12 to the Leigh Leopards at the Leigh Sports Village tonight in controversial circumstances.

The Wolves were cut down to 12 men in just the 11th minute when Paul Vaughan saw a harsh red for a shoulder to Leigh’s Owen Trout.

However, Sam Burgess’ side rallied to almost inflict a remarkable comeback, but it was too little too late as Burgess reflected on the defeat: “I best be careful what I say about it, but I thought it was embarrassing.

“I think there’s a lot of playacting with players staying down and they know what’s coming on the big screen.

“If that’s a red card then I don’t know what we are doing. If that happens in a Grand Final then we will all want a refund at the end of the year.

“I have to ask questions about the game and where it’s going. It’s more of a theatre show than a game of rugby league.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast