Player ratings as Leigh Leopards hold on for incredible win over Warrington Wolves in controversial circumstances

LEIGH LEOPARDS held on for a priceless two points at the Leigh Sports Village with a 16-12 victory over Warrington Wolves.

Leigh started the brighter of the two sides as Ricky Leutele ran in from 20 metres after being set free from Lachlan Lam on eight minutes. Matt Moylan, however, couldn’t convert.

Things went from bad to worse for Warrington moments later when Paul Vaughan was sent off for a shoulder to the head of Owen Trout.

The night began to boil over once more, Ben Currie being penalised for an infringement at the ruck as Moylan added a penalty to make it 6-0.

The pressure on the Wolves’ line was relentless for the entire first-half, but Warrington’s defence proved to be incredible throughout.

Remarkably, it was the visitors that hit back with four minutes to go until the break with George Williams firing out a bullet pass for Matty Ashton to cross in the corner. Josh Thewlis converted expertly to level the scores at 6-6.

HALF-TIME: LEIGH LEOPARDS 6-6 WARRINGTON WOLVES

Leigh started the second-half as they began the first – on the front foot – and, after Lachlan Lam went close, Frankie Halton took a short ball to crash over just five minutes following the restart. Moylan converted to make it 12-6.

Lam was in stellar form and it was his pass that sent Josh Charnley over as the hour approached, but Moylan missed with Leigh now leading 16-6.

It was 12 against 12 for the next ten minutes when Jack Hughes was sent to the sinbin for a dangerous throw on Joe Philbin.

But, Warrington couldn’t take advantage of the yellow card as defences turned out to be on top before Sam Powell dotted down with a minute to go.

However, even though Thewlis converted to reduce the deficit to four, Warrington couldn’t mount a remarkable comeback.

Leigh Leopards

6 Matt Moylan – 8

34 Darnell McIntosh – 7

24 Umyla Hanley – 8

4 Ricky Leutele – 7

5 Josh Charnley – 6

1 Gareth O’Brien – 6

7 Lachlan Lam – 8

17 Owen Trout – 7

9 Edwin Ipape – 8

10 Robbie Mulhern – 8

11 Kai O’Donnell – 9

16 Frankie Halton – 8

8 Tom Amone – 7

Substitutes

3 Zak Hardaker – 6

12 Jack Hughes – 4

15 Matt Davis – 6

35 Aaron Pene – 5

Tries: Leutele (8), Halton (45), Charnley (53)

Goals: Moylan 2/4

Sinbin: Hughes (58) – dangerous throw

Warrington Wolves

33 Cai Taylor-Wray – 6

2 Josh Thewlis – 7

14 Rodrick Tai – 6

3 Toby King – 6

5 Matty Ashton – 6

6 George Williams – 7

7 Josh Drinkwater – 6

10 Paul Vaughan – 1

32 Sam Powell – 6

43 Luke Yates – 6

42 John Bateman – 6

12 Lachlan Fitzgibbon – 6

11 Ben Currie – 5

Substitutes

9 Danny Walker – 6

15 Joe Philbin – 5

16 Zane Musgrove – 5

17 Jordy Crowther – 6

Tries: Ashton (36), Powell (79)

Goals: Thewlis 2/2

Red card: Vaughan (11) – shoulder to the head

